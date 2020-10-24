Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $107,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $208.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of -144.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.53. Atlassian Co. PLC has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $216.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.