Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Increased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,626,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,083,000 after acquiring an additional 723,854 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,907,000 after acquiring an additional 305,209 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 72.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,014 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,530,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Yum! Brands by 36.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,337,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,232,000 after purchasing an additional 359,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $217,176.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,056.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $217,412.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,083,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,706 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $101.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.79. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $110.71.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.68.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

