Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 79 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 610.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.29.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $54,765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,093,097. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $114,152.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,248.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 315,882 shares of company stock worth $75,789,673. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MDB opened at $248.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $273.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 0.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

