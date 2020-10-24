Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKI. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Black Knight by 21.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 724.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 219,286 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Black Knight by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 593.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Black Knight news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $68,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $93.31 on Friday. Black Knight Inc has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.33 and its 200 day moving average is $76.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

