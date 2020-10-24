Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 4,500 Asana, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $86,716.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,956.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $21,631,366.40. In the last quarter, insiders sold 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASAN opened at $23.51 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $29.96.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

