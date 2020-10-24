Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $126,000 Stock Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,143 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

NYSE:HST opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a current ratio of 23.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 1.21. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

