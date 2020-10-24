736 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 63.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Ferrari by 486.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter worth $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 102.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 198.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $189.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $127.73 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ferrari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

