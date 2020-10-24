736 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 63.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Ferrari by 486.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter worth $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 102.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 198.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $189.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $127.73 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ferrari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc.
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc.
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc.
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $64,000 in Guidewire Software, Inc.
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $64,000 in Guidewire Software, Inc.
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Position in Atlassian Co. PLC
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Position in Atlassian Co. PLC
Yum! Brands, Inc. Stock Holdings Increased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.
Yum! Brands, Inc. Stock Holdings Increased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 79 Shares of MongoDB, Inc.
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 79 Shares of MongoDB, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report