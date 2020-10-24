Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 278,029 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 278,029 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,924,000 after buying an additional 2,090,026 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at $171,631,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,881,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,578,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 410.9% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,199,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,312,000 after purchasing an additional 964,492 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

ALL stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.