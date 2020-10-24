Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 8,408 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $11,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aaron’s by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 512,787 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the second quarter worth $23,248,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,455,000 after purchasing an additional 446,311 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s by 17.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,627,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,898,000 after purchasing an additional 245,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Aaron’s by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,296,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,259,000 after purchasing an additional 195,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Shares of AAN opened at $58.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average of $45.37.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 4.11%.

In other news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $6,268,248.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,697.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 44,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $2,322,383.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.