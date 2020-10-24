Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Stock Position Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Concho Resources by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 32.8% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 11.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 26.4% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CXO opened at $46.97 on Friday. Concho Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Concho Resources from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.76.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

