Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in CBRE Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 41,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 44.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 41,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

CBRE opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

