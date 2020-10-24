Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,628,000 after acquiring an additional 137,837 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,671,000 after purchasing an additional 112,055 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,642,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,647,000 after purchasing an additional 378,729 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 57.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,567,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,327,000 after buying an additional 573,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth about $88,797,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.36.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $67.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $73.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

