Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 17,489 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,489 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 15.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 741,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,348,000 after buying an additional 98,157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 40,039 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Edward Hall Braman purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $101,535.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,641.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Shares of HR opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 22.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned 210 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

