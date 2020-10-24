NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of NetScout Systems worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 53.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,295,000 after purchasing an additional 742,738 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 724,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after buying an additional 562,186 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,662,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,131,000 after buying an additional 412,666 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,744,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 11.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,260,000 after acquiring an additional 213,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.83 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $29.62.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $183.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. NetScout Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

