Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,671 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vereit worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vereit by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,013,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940,601 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 272.5% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 10,823,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,597,000 after buying an additional 7,918,391 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Vereit during the second quarter valued at $37,776,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vereit by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,908,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Vereit during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,117,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VER shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vereit from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Vereit in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

VER opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. Vereit Inc has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

In other Vereit news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares in the company, valued at $20,757,665.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

