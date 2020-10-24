Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,918,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,327,000 after purchasing an additional 195,480 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,052,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,882,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,385,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,058,000 after buying an additional 153,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,409,000 after buying an additional 328,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 616,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,534,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $141.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day moving average is $79.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.76.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.