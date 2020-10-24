Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ingredion worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 552.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 83.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 11.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Ingredion stock opened at $76.61 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.18.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

