Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,031 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.7% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 24,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 921,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,168 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $9,856,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 52.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

NYSE VLO opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.68. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

