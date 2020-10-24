Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,153 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 203.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 429,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,226,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126,724 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 46,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

