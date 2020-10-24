Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,456 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in United Rentals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its position in United Rentals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 4,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $188.24 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $203.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

