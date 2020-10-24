Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,600 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 391.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $57.73.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

