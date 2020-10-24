Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Kilroy Realty worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 66.5% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 4,820,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,600 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 17.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,679,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,372,000 after buying an additional 860,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $47,442,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 3,367.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 612,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,940,000 after acquiring an additional 594,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 511.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 487,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,644,000 after acquiring an additional 408,190 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of KRC stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.73.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.