Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,980 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter worth $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 575.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 57.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKG. Argus increased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.08.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $119.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $120.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.