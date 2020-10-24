Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,662 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 386.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exelon by 29.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 202.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Exelon by 249.4% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of EXC opened at $42.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.55. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

