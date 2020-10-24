Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 693,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 149,094 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 235.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

NLY stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

