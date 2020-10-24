Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 21.4% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.33.

NYSE:TDY opened at $340.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $398.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.76.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

