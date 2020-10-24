Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.67 Million Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of TopBuild worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 16.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 75.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.85.

BLD stock opened at $179.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.25. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $191.79.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $646.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $42,807.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $56,616.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $319,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,258.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,234 shares of company stock worth $3,332,977. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

