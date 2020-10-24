Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Increases Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 478.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN PLYM opened at $13.21 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.98).

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.