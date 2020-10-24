Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $1,654,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,566.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $163.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. G.Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

