Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $1,654,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,566.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $163.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.