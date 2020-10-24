NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Rating Increased to Sell at AlphaValue

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was upgraded by investment analysts at AlphaValue to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital lowered NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NEXT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NEXT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07. NEXT has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $47.57.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

