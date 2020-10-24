Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SARTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.00.

OTCMKTS SARTF opened at $339.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 121.51 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.53. Sartorius has a 52-week low of $190.78 and a 52-week high of $348.00.

