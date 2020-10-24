Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SARTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.00.

OTCMKTS SARTF opened at $339.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 121.51 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.53. Sartorius has a 52-week low of $190.78 and a 52-week high of $348.00.

Sartorius Company Profile

There is no company description available for Sartorius AG.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NEXT Rating Increased to Sell at AlphaValue
NEXT Rating Increased to Sell at AlphaValue
Sartorius Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank
Sartorius Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank
Michael Mente Sells 8,491 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. Stock
Michael Mente Sells 8,491 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. Stock
Joseph Klein III Sells 2,889 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Stock
Joseph Klein III Sells 2,889 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Stock
Grupo Bimbo Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley
Grupo Bimbo Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley
PRA Group versus Lion Head to Head Analysis
PRA Group versus Lion Head to Head Analysis


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report