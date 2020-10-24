Michael Mente Sells 8,491 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 8,491 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $169,310.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,217.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Michael Mente sold 35,035 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $695,444.75.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $21.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $142.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Revolve Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 108,610 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 64.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 268,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 105,200 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. 16.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

