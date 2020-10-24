Joseph Klein III Sells 2,889 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $135,378.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,794 shares in the company, valued at $646,386.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of IONS opened at $47.34 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 10.94.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
