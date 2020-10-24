Joseph Klein III Sells 2,889 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $135,378.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,794 shares in the company, valued at $646,386.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IONS opened at $47.34 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

