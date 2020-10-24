Reviewing The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) & Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) and The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Berry Global Group and The AZEK’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Global Group $8.88 billion 0.75 $404.00 million $3.41 14.79 The AZEK N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Berry Global Group has higher revenue and earnings than The AZEK.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Berry Global Group and The AZEK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Global Group 0 3 13 0 2.81 The AZEK 0 0 0 1 4.00

Berry Global Group presently has a consensus target price of $60.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.27%. The AZEK has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.47%. Given Berry Global Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Berry Global Group is more favorable than The AZEK.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.4% of Berry Global Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of The AZEK shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Berry Global Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Berry Global Group and The AZEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Global Group 5.06% 32.39% 3.34% The AZEK N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Berry Global Group beats The AZEK on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films. The Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment provides medical garment materials, surgical drapes, household cleaning wipes, and face masks for infection prevention; components for baby diapers and other absorbent hygiene products, elastic films and laminates, and substrates for dryer sheets; and products and components of products for corrosion protection, cable wrap, geosynthetics, and specialty filtration products. The Consumer Packaging segment offers containers for branded and private label customers; lightweight polypropylene cups and lids for hot and cold beverages; child-resistant, continuous-thread, and tamper closures, as well as aerosol overcaps; bottles and prescription vials; and extruded and laminate tubes. The company primarily serves household, healthcare, personal care, food and beverage, and industrial markets through direct sales force and distributors in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Berry Plastics Group, Inc. and changed its name to Berry Global Group, Inc. in April 2017. Berry Global Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

