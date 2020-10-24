Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRMLF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cormark upgraded Tourmaline Oil from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.95.

Shares of TRMLF stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

