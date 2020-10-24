Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes Position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 285,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.40% of Fluidigm as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Fluidigm Co. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.98 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluidigm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

