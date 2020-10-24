Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 91.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 68.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

NYSE:EIX opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.26%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.