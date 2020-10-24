Contrasting Hancock Whitney (HWC) and The Competition

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ: HWC) is one of 314 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Hancock Whitney to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hancock Whitney and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney -4.74% -1.24% -0.14% Hancock Whitney Competitors 18.34% 9.05% 0.99%

Dividends

Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Hancock Whitney pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 29.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Hancock Whitney has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hancock Whitney is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hancock Whitney and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney $1.44 billion $327.38 million 5.96 Hancock Whitney Competitors $1.42 billion $248.58 million 9.96

Hancock Whitney has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hancock Whitney and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hancock Whitney Competitors 4782 10216 6819 432 2.13

Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.34%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 10.43%. Given Hancock Whitney’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Whitney’s rivals have a beta of 0.66, indicating that their average stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial; commercial real estate; construction and land development; residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable rate loans; consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans; revolving credit facilities; and letters of credit and financial guarantees. The company also offers investment brokerage services, and annuity and life insurance products; trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and treasury management services, as well as operates and sells foreclosed assets. It operates approximately 217 full service banking and financial services offices and 288 automated teller machines in Gulf south corridor, including south Mississippi; southern and central Alabama; southern, central, and northwest Louisiana; the northern, central, and Panhandle regions of Florida; and east Texas, including Houston, Beaumont, and Dallas, as well as operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Hancock Holding Company and changed its name to Hancock Whitney Corporation in May 2018. Hancock Whitney Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

