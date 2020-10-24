Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 385.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 326,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $82,166,000 after acquiring an additional 259,632 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Wedbush upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.60.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $250.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.97 billion, a PE ratio of 97.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total transaction of $5,670,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,978,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,666,292,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 8,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.20, for a total value of $2,237,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,644.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 754,767 shares of company stock worth $176,819,185. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

