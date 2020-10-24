Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 92,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $4,426,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,520,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,290,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $60.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BofA Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,642.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,157 shares of company stock valued at $336,782. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

