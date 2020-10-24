Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 44,220 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,220 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Yum China by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.6% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 55,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

YUMC opened at $55.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

