Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign during the third quarter worth approximately $875,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Docusign by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign during the 3rd quarter worth $1,961,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Docusign by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Docusign by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.65.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,853,315.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $3,301,258.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,825.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Docusign stock opened at $219.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.53 and a beta of 0.90. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $290.23.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. Docusign’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

