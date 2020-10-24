Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,292,000 after acquiring an additional 56,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $529,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alison Moore sold 35,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,481,088.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,357,019. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.64.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

