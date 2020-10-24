Brent Hyder Sells 16,727 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total value of $4,219,385.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,385.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

salesforce.com stock opened at $250.52 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.97 billion, a PE ratio of 97.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

