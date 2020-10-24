FY2021 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brinker International in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.16.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.03 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brinker International from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Brinker International from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.54. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $50.43.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 46,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,223,447.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,130,967.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $91,854.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,766 shares of company stock worth $3,765,469 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 179.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,160 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $35,651,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 139.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,367,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,821,000 after purchasing an additional 795,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,366 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 344.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,764,000 after buying an additional 509,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

