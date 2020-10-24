Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.84, for a total transaction of $3,822,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.66, for a total transaction of $3,864,900.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.61, for a total value of $3,894,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $3,955,800.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.70, for a total value of $4,015,500.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $3,965,850.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.13, for a total transaction of $3,871,950.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $3,765,600.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $3,751,950.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $3,773,100.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.13, for a total transaction of $3,691,950.00.

CRM stock opened at $250.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.50 and a 200-day moving average of $201.82. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $227.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.86, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.60.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

