JPJ Group’s (JKPTF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of JPJ Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of JKPTF stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. JPJ Group has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $17.07.

About JPJ Group

JPJ Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Japan, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Jackpotjoy and Vera&John segments. It offers bingo, slots, casino, and other games through Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Botemania, Vera&John, Costa Bingo, InterCasino, Solid Gaming, and other brands.

