Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Kajima stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. Kajima has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59.

Kajima Company Profile

Kajima Corporation engages in the construction, real estate development and management, architectural and engineering design, and other activities worldwide. It provides procurement and construction services comprising sale and rental of construction equipment and materials, and subcontracting for various construction projects; ground improvement, foundation construction, and soil remediation; paving of roads, bridges, airports, etc., as well as manufacture and sale of paving materials; ocean port and coastal protection work, and geological surveying; calculation and preparation of construction plans; environmental and consulting work focused on water and waste; construction machinery manufacturing; repair and reinforcement work for civil engineering structures, and sale of repair materials; and integrated facility construction, and renovation services.

