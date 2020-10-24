Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Keyence stock opened at $468.32 on Wednesday. Keyence has a 12-month low of $249.07 and a 12-month high of $488.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.31.

About Keyence

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

